Mike Netter to Newsmax: Dem Dollars, Pro-Newsom Media Seek 'Voter Suppression'

If you want to see just how important the recall election of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is in California, follow the money, according to one of the co-founders of recall effort, Mike Netter, on Newsmax.

Democrats and big-dollar donors have "dropped $38 million, raised $65 million, just to defend Newsom's position," Netter told Monday's "Stinchfield."

"It actually does amaze me that they have to come down with that kind of money, and the mainstream press has to do so much to try to suppress our voice simply because we want balance in government," Netter lamented to host Grant Stinchfield. "We'd like not to have homeless on the street. We'd like our house is not to burn down. We enjoy water, and we kind of like to have our power turned on. Those are kind of our main demands.

"Oh, and we'd like the criminals to stay in jail."

Newsom's California failings has put him "'up there with [former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [as] the worst governor in American history."

"Orrin Heatlie and I started this, but the reality is Gavin Newsom has pushed the people of California," Netter added. "We had 70,000 volunteers collecting 2.1 million signatures.

"What really amazes me, quite honestly, is that larger portions of the Republican party have not come into fiscally support this. This line by Gavin Newsom: 'This is a Republican recall.'

"No, it's a people's revolution the reality is."

And Netter said the leftist media like the L.A. Times is employing biased polls and opinions defending Newsom to engage in "voter suppression."

"They're trying to quash the voice of the people of California – to keep us from voting," Netter said.

Beating Newsom in the recall election and changing the governor against the big-dollar support comes down to people voting, according to Netter.

"It's almost like what the Democrats have done is they swarm the state with 22 million ballots, talk so much about it, and kept the narrative up," he added. "We have to tell everybody out there: 'Look, if you don't trust the mail in ballots, go to the polls."

Republicans might not have come forward with Democrat-like dollars, but the GOP voters and no party preference [NPP] voters can still win, Netter concluded.

"The biggest problem in California that would prevent us from winning this is actually the Republicans, the NPPs [no party preference], not voting," he said.

Polling is underway in California, along with mass mail-in balloting on two questions: 1. Should Gov. Newsom be recalled; 2. Which candidate should replace him. The vote concludes Sept. 14.

