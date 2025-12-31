Rep. Wiener to Newsmax: Violence a Tactic Used by Left

Minnesota State Rep. Mike Wiener warned Wednesday that political violence, intimidation, and fear are not side effects of today's political climate but deliberate tactics employed by the left, calling them part of a broader strategy rooted in socialist movements.

Speaking on Newsmax's "National Report," Wiener said whistleblowers in Minnesota and everyday Americans are increasingly afraid to speak out, citing threats of harassment and mob-style intimidation.

"We've heard concerns already from the whistleblowers that they're in fear," the Republican said.

He recounted a recent conversation with a man in the metro area who wanted to come forward publicly but hesitated.

"He told me, 'Mike, I would like to speak out about this more, but I'm afraid that I'm going to have mobs of people in front of my house.'"

Minnesota fraud committee chair Kristin Robbins claimed during a recent interview that Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has deliberately ignored whistleblowers and other signs of the massive, alleged fraud putting the state in the national spotlight.

The Trump administration has already taken steps in response to allegations that federal programs in Minnesota were exploited on a large scale, including a recent move to freeze federal child care payments to the state.

Health and Human Services officials said the action was part of a broader crackdown on fraud and weak oversight, citing concerns that taxpayer dollars were being siphoned away from the children and families the programs are intended to help.

According to Wiener, whistleblowers are fearful of coming forward, fueled by what he described as growing vitriol from the political left.

"We've seen the hatred that's coming from the left primarily, and it's horrible," he said. "This isn't accidental. This is a tactic."

Wiener argued that intimidation has long been a tool used by socialist movements to silence opposition, and he said Americans should not be surprised to see it resurface.

"If you go back and look at the history of socialism in the United States, this is a tool that's used," he said. "It has to be expected almost."

The Minnesota lawmaker emphasized that the stakes extend far beyond current political battles, framing the moment as a generational turning point.

"What are we going to leave our kids for their future if we don't fight this now?" Wiener asked.

He rejected the idea that conservatives should simply relocate to friendlier states, arguing that doing so cedes ground to radical ideologies.

"Some people have chosen to go to another state and do whatever, but this battle needs to be right here," he said. "We're on the front lines."

Wiener described the conflict as a fundamental clash between socialism and America's constitutional republic, warning that fear and alleged fraud are being weaponized to undermine democratic institutions.

"The fraud, the fear — these are all tactics that are being used against us," he said.

Despite the pressure, Wiener urged Americans to remain resolute.

"We need to stand strong, and we need to push back," he said, adding that silence in the face of intimidation only empowers those who use it.

