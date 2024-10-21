WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike waltz | iran | donald trump | biden admin

Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Admin Trying to Appease Iran

By    |   Monday, 21 October 2024 03:49 PM EDT

By failing to hold Iran accountable for anything, the Biden administration is, in effect, rewarding Tehran for its bad behavior, says Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

"What consequences has Iran suffered for firing on our Navy ships? For shutting down international shipping in the Red sea? For launching ballistic missiles? Not once, but twice, directly from its soil at our ally," Waltz said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "American Agenda."

"For killing Americans in Iraq and wounding them afterwards? Trying to assassinate a former president and leading political candidate?"

He equated the moves to appeasing a bully.

"There have been zero consequences because is a group that believes they can appease the bully, that they can wake up in the morning and go to the schoolyard and just keep giving a little more lunch money — in this case, it's to the tune of billions of dollars — and that [Iran] will behave responsibly," he added. 

"And instead, what we're doing is we're going to wake up one day and they're going to have a nuclear missile and operational ICBM with an irrational religious fanatic with their fingers on the button. And that is a scary, scary thought."

Waltz, who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, also said Iran was actively plotting to kill former President Donald Trump.

"The Iranians right now are trying to kill President Trump," he said.

"That isn't a plot in the past. It's ongoing right now as we speak. And this isn't kind of your typical ‘Death to America’ propaganda rhetoric. They are existentially threatened byTrump's return. Why? Because he knows he's going to go after what they care about the most. Their wallet, their control.

"It's unacceptable that Biden and Harris have been just silent until just last week on these ongoing plots."

