×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pence | ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy | lethal aid | support | nato

Mike Pence to Newsmax: 'I've Marveled' at Zelenskyy's Courage

(Newsmax/"The Record with Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Thursday, 01 December 2022 07:59 PM EST

Mike Pence lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's courage amid the ongoing Russian invasion, telling Newsmax he was "impressed with him from the very beginning."

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday, the former vice president said that, like the rest of the world, "I've marveled at his courage and the courage of freedom fighters in Ukraine defending their country.

"I think the United States of America needs to send an unambiguous message, as leader of the free world, that we will support the people of Ukraine in their fight to defend their nation and defend their sovereignty until Russia withdraws or peace is restored," Pence stated.

The former vice president qualified increased calls from some congressional Republicans to cut back on Ukraine aid with the geopolitical task at hand, saying that he does "believe in accountability" and opposes blank checks.

"When it comes to Ukraine, and I think this is another one of the benefits to the new Republican [House] majority, I know they will ask the hard questions about where the dollars are being spent," Pence said.

"But what we don't want to do is give any encouragement to the enemies of freedom around the world, beginning with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," he continued. "We want to make it clear that we want to make sure Ukraine has the resources that they need to defend themselves and defend their nation."

Pence shared he wrote about his confrontations with Putin in his book, "So Help Me God." While looking into the Russian leader's eyes, Pence said he saw the Soviet Russian security agency KGB.

"This is someone who only understands power," Pence declared. "We need to meet this moment with strength from the free world, beginning with American strength and support."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Mike Pence lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's courage amid the ongoing Russian invasion, telling Newsmax he was "impressed with him from the very beginning."
mike pence, ukraine, volodymyr zelenskyy, lethal aid, support, nato
342
2022-59-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 07:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved