Mike Pence to Newsmax: 'I've Marveled' at Zelenskyy's Courage

Mike Pence lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's courage amid the ongoing Russian invasion, telling Newsmax he was "impressed with him from the very beginning."

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday, the former vice president said that, like the rest of the world, "I've marveled at his courage and the courage of freedom fighters in Ukraine defending their country.

"I think the United States of America needs to send an unambiguous message, as leader of the free world, that we will support the people of Ukraine in their fight to defend their nation and defend their sovereignty until Russia withdraws or peace is restored," Pence stated.

The former vice president qualified increased calls from some congressional Republicans to cut back on Ukraine aid with the geopolitical task at hand, saying that he does "believe in accountability" and opposes blank checks.

"When it comes to Ukraine, and I think this is another one of the benefits to the new Republican [House] majority, I know they will ask the hard questions about where the dollars are being spent," Pence said.

"But what we don't want to do is give any encouragement to the enemies of freedom around the world, beginning with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," he continued. "We want to make it clear that we want to make sure Ukraine has the resources that they need to defend themselves and defend their nation."

Pence shared he wrote about his confrontations with Putin in his book, "So Help Me God." While looking into the Russian leader's eyes, Pence said he saw the Soviet Russian security agency KGB.

"This is someone who only understands power," Pence declared. "We need to meet this moment with strength from the free world, beginning with American strength and support."

