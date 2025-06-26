Rep. Mike Lawler to Newsmax: Media 'Hoping for Failure'

Rep. Mike Lawler hit out at media coverage of the of the strikes against Iran's nuclear sites that imply the attacks did not damage critical components of the country's nuclear program.

The New York Republican, in an interview with Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday criticized the media for its reporting on a leaked intelligence report that claimed the strikes by the U.S. on Iranian nuclear facilities failed to damage core components of the country's nuclear program, which could allow Iran to resume work within a few months.

"Some in the media are trying to foment this view that it was not a successful mission," Lawler said. "When you look at the fact that these pilots flew 36 hours nonstop and were undetected, not one single plane got in the air from Iran, not one shot fired. They were able to strike the facilities with precision and significant impact."

He also noted that "from a satellite photo you're not going to be able to see all of the damage that was done ... hundreds of feet below ground."

Lawler said, "But the fact is, the intelligence is certainly indicating that there was significant damage, that Iran's capabilities have been obliterated, and that there's a reason Iran came to the negotiating table within 48 hours."

He added that "if anybody believes that Iran would be in a ceasefire right now, if this was not a successful mission, they are kidding themselves. And the fact that both my Democratic colleagues and members of the press are cheerleading and hoping for failure speaks volumes to the levels of Trump derangement that some of them truly have."

Lawler, whose district is located just outside New York City, also commented on the victory of New York state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani in the recent Democrat primary in the race for mayor of New York City.

"Frankly, people are horrified," he said. "I mean, the fact is, you have an avowed socialist who is antisemitic, who has proposed some of the most ridiculous and ludicrous pieces of legislation and policies that he has put forth. He is now the face of the Democratic Party, [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.,] and Zohran are leading the charge."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com