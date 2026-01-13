Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: No Military Takeover of Greenland

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Newsmax on Tuesday that he does not think "anybody is considering" a military takeover of Greenland, two days after President Donald Trump told reporters that the United States will take over Greenland "one way or the other."

"It has not been in any briefing I've been in, and I go to all of them," Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, told Newsmax's Kilmeny Duchardt. "This is a media narrative that has been created … the Article I branch is clear.

"There is no declaration of war pending for Greenland. It's not a thing."

Johnson added: "I don't anticipate any boots on the ground anywhere anytime soon."

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday, ‍the Danish foreign minister said, amid Trump's push to ‍take control of the Arctic island for what he calls national security reasons.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt had requested a meeting with Rubio after ⁠Trump recently stepped up threats to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark.

"U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance also ​wanted to participate in the meeting, and he will host the meeting, which will therefore be held at the White House," Rasmussen told reporters in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Johnson acknowledged there has been interest in Greenland since the era of President Harry S. Truman.

"He was the first president who expressed a direct interest in being involved there," said Johnson. "We’ve had military operations there over the years; some of it has been dormant in recent years."

Greenland remains a "serious area with regard to our competition with China and Russia, and some of the other people we would regard as adversaries on many of these issues," said Johnson.

"Greenland is of strategic importance, its geography and everything else," he added.

Johnson said that he will leave matters to the Trump administration to "articulate it how they will."

"What the president has articulated is something that everybody objectively has to acknowledge," said Johnson. "Greenland has a strategic significance to us and also to other countries around the world, so we need to play that very seriously."

