WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: greenland | nato | defense | donald trump | jens-frederik nielsen | denmark | u.s. military

Greenland Appeals to NATO Amid Trump's Power Play for Island

By    |   Monday, 12 January 2026 10:26 PM EST

Greenland's prime minister said Monday that the Danish autonomous territory will not accept a U.S. takeover "under any circumstance," urging NATO to guarantee its defense as President Donald Trump renews calls for the United States to acquire the Arctic island.

"The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something the government coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstances," Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a statement.

"Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark," the statement continued. "As a part of the Realm, Greenland is a member of NATO, and the defense of Greenland must therefore be ensured through NATO."

Nielsen said Greenland and Denmark will work within the NATO framework to strengthen defenses around the territory, emphasizing that security in the region is a shared alliance responsibility — including for the U.S.

"All NATO member states share a common interest in the defense of Greenland," Nielsen said, adding that future defense development should take place "in close cooperation with NATO."

Trump has openly floated buying or annexing Greenland, citing U.S. national security concerns. He escalated tensions Sunday by saying the U.S. would take the territory "one way or the other," alarming leaders in Greenland and Denmark.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance is discussing "next steps" to bolster Arctic security, though diplomats said no formal proposal has yet been approved. Some NATO members have suggested launching a new mission focused on the region.

Trump has argued Greenland is strategically critical due to its location and its largely untapped natural resources, including rare earth minerals essential to modern technology. The island also hosts a long-standing U.S. military base.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that any U.S. military action against Greenland would effectively end NATO. Even so, Denmark has moved to strengthen Arctic defenses, allocating roughly $14 billion in 2025 for regional security.

Rutte said Denmark would not oppose an expanded U.S. military presence on the island. Under a 1951 defense treaty, updated in 2004, the United States can deploy additional forces by notifying Copenhagen.

Diplomatic efforts are also underway. Danish and Greenlandic officials are expected to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week in Washington, according to media reports. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen signaled unity by posting a photo Monday with Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.

Acknowledging public anxiety, Nielsen said, "I fully understand if there is unease," while reiterating that Greenland will reject any U.S. takeover.

Greenland, a former Danish colony until 1953, gained home rule in 1979 and has steadily expanded its autonomy, with some leaders openly discussing eventual independence from Denmark.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Greenland's prime minister said Monday that the Danish autonomous territory will not accept a U.S. takeover "under any circumstance," urging NATO to guarantee its defense as President Donald Trump renews calls for the United States to acquire the Arctic island.
greenland, nato, defense, donald trump, jens-frederik nielsen, denmark, u.s. military
439
2026-26-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved