Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Stabbed Bibi in Back

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Joe Biden's withholding military aid to Israel is "disgusting," telling Newsmax on Friday that it's a betrayal of Israel and kowtowing to the left in the name of votes and is a stab to the back of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an appearance on "Wake Up America," Huckabee said it's "enraging" that Biden would call the United States' commitment to Israel "ironclad" one day but announce the next that he's holding back aid over Israel's military operation in Rafah to root out Hamas terrorists.

"It used to be the policy of the U.S. was not to negotiate with terrorists; now we simply surrender to them," Huckabee said. "I mean, we need just to call him 'Jihad Joe' because what he's done is to betray Israel in the most ridiculous way. And frankly, it's as if he put one hand in the hand of Bibi Netanyahu and shook his hand and said, 'We're your friend,' but in the other hand, he had a sharp knife and stuck it right in his back and said, 'Yeah, but we're not really your friend. We're gonna do what's best for my reelection and I need a few votes in Michigan.' And I just find this so disgusting."

Further, Huckabee said that "Biden ought not to be giving any military advice" given his track record as commander in chief.

"This is the guy that ordered the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 Americans. This is the same Joe Biden, who was the only person in the Obama administration sitting in the situation room the night that Obama ordered the taking of Osama bin Laden … who voted no, don't do it. That's what Joe's brilliant military strategy is all about," Huckabee said.

"And Bibi Netanyahu, the Israelis, and quite frankly, the American people, shouldn't be looking to Joe Biden for how to execute a war. And what they're trying to do is save their lives in Israel. This is not about taking [Palestinian] land," Huckabee added. "Hamas has repeatedly said that what they did on October 7th, they'll keep repeating it. You ought to take them seriously, Joe."

