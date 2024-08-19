Hillary Clinton: I Cracked Glass Ceiling for Kamala Harris

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her quest to put the first woman in the White House on Monday night, saying she "cracked" the "hardest glass ceiling" and sees Democrat nominee Kamala Harris on the other side of it.

Clinton made the comments in one of the keynote speeches on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, streamed on Newsmax and Newsmax2. Clinton first tried to pound home a message of "our time" back in 2016 when she lost badly to Donald Trump in the general election, and she reprised it again Monday night.

"And nearly 66 million people voted for a future where there is no ceiling on our dreams. The future is here," Clinton said, urging the crowd that Democrats need to "keep going."

Trump won that election with 304 electoral votes, showing that voters matter. But Clinton kept at it.

"We put a crack in the highest, hardest glass ceiling," Clinton said. "I see freedom through those cracks. ... I see Kamala Harris on the other side of those cracks. On the other side of that glass is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States. Folks, my friends, when a barrier falls for one of us, it clears the way for all of us.”

Clinton also took aim at Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, noting that he "made history" by becoming the first candidate for president to be convicted of 34 felonies, a line that brought chants of "Lock him up," which was a common chant at Trump rallies in 2016 regarding Clinton's whitewashing of sensitive data on her personal computers.

"Trump's lying about [Harris'] record, mocking her name and her laugh. Sound familiar?" Clinton said. "We have him on the run now. ... It takes a village to raise a family, heal a country, and win a campaign."

