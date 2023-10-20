Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Holding Israel to Different Standard

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. and current presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, in a Newsmax interview, accused President Joe Biden of holding Israel to a different standard than Ukraine.

Huckabee made his remarks during an appearance on Friday's "Wake Up America."

He said he was concerned Biden appeared to be putting pressure on the Israelis regarding how they will conduct themselves going into Gaza.

"And I'm not sure that it's our place to tell Israel how to defend itself and how to avenge the slaughter," he said. "The just absolutely barbarian slaughter of women, babies and elderly people" by Hamas.

Huckabee said Israel would of course minimize civilian casualities: "I think Israel is going to take every step possible to minimize civilian deaths. But on the other hand, this is all for one reason: Hamas terrorists — evil, evil people started this. They're the ones who have precipitated an incredible onslaught against civilians, both in Gaza as well as in Israel.

"Well it seems to be a double standard. And I'm not sure why the president seems to be so intent on unrestricted, unqualified support for Ukraine, but then he wants to put restrictions on Israel. If anything, it's got to be a same standard applied to both."

Meanwhile, he criticized those joining in demonstrations against Jews.

"I go back to 9/11," he said. "The fact is, we were not anti-Muslim. In those days afterward we were anti-terrorist. There may have been pockets of people who blamed Muslims, but I think most of us went to great strides to say this is not representative of all the Muslims of the world, even the Muslims of our community, and we asked our fellow citizens to put the anger where it belongs.

"But here's one thing I wish Joe Biden would focus on. It wasn't a bunch of Jews in the streets demanding that we end every last Palestinian and every last Arab or Muslim, but it was a group of people, in fact, led by one of our congressmen, Rashida Talib, who basically joined them in saying, 'From the river to the sea.' What that chant means is let's eliminate Israel completely from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!