Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Israeli Ambassadorship 'Extraordinary Honor'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that Americans are "trading Barney Fife for Wyatt Earp" when it comes to the difference between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump on Israel.

Trump announced last month that Huckabee, whose daughter served as press secretary in the first Trump administration, will serve as ambassador to Israel.

In a statement, Trump said: "Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

"It's going to be an extraordinary honor to serve my country," Huckabee said on "Newsline."

He added that Trump "is going to do remarkable things not only here domestically, but as he did before in his first term with the Abraham Accords and so many landmark moments, I think he's going to do extraordinary things across our planet."

Huckabee also criticized the Biden administration, saying it "has put an enormous level of pressure on Israel and demanding ceasefires and pulling out of certain areas," and claimed that "the pressure needs to be where the pressure is under Trump and that's against Hamas. Let these hostages go. This is horrific that it's gone on this long."