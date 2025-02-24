WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike huckabee | fbi | hamas | collaborators

Huckabee to Newsmax: FBI Should Target Hamas Collaborators

By    |   Monday, 24 February 2025 09:03 PM EST

Mike Huckabee, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, predicted that the FBI under Kash Patel will now pursue "real criminals," telling Newsmax that includes American campus protesters who allegedly were in contact with members of the terrorist group Hamas.

Huckabee joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to a Times of Israel report that former hostages held by a Hamas terrorist in Gaza are suing U.S.-based People Media Project for allegedly facilitating the coordination between campus protesters in the U.S. and Hamas.

"How nice it is to know that Kash Patel is now running the FBI so that this agency, instead of going after mothers who have shown up at school board meetings to protest things that their children are being force fed, will actually be going after people who hurt others, who create an antisemitism nightmare for Jewish students on college campuses, and who commit violence," Huckabee said.

The lawsuit, filed Friday by three of the hostages rescued last June by Israeli defense forces, alleges that their captor — subsequently killed in the rescue mission — boasted of "actively coordinating with its affiliates in the media and on college campuses" via People Media Project, based in Olympia, Washington, and its sister website, the Palestine Chronicle, according to the report.

"It's about time that we actually go after the real criminals, and I think that's what you're going to see happen under Kash Patel leading the FBI. Thank God. It's about time," Huckabee said.

