Avi Abelow to Newsmax: 'Dealing With a Sick Society" With Hamas

The displays being carried out while Hamas hands over hostages make it "clear we're dealing with a very sick society," Israel Defense Forces reservist and Middle East resident Avi Abelow said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"I think it is clear we're dealing with a very sick society," Abelow said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I personally call it an Islamo-Nazi society because they are totally exposing to the world for all to see quite clearly that they don't only celebrate the actual killing. They celebrate torture. They celebrate the torturing of the psychological warfare they're doing against Israeli society as well as the whole world."

The terrorists are also a society that is "celebrating evil," Abelow said. "And with the growing of these celebrations as well as in Beirut, with Nasrallah's funeral screaming out 'death to Israel," it is clear that they are empowered and their evil is empowered."

He added that Israel must carry out a "total victory to ensure that they get the message that their evil will not be tolerated by any decent society. They feel empowered to continue on another day with their evil."

Abelow also discussed last week's series of explosions on buses in central Israel, saying the incidents reminded him of times in the past when such occurrences were common.

"It's very scary for Israelis to see this again," he said. "We are living in a time of miracles" that the five bombs went off with nobody on the buses.

"We are hoping that the IDF and the Israeli leadership, together with full support by the Trump administration," that there will not be a third intifada.

The support, he said, is "something we did not have" during the Biden administration, including an arms embargo, "using U.S. aid to fund Hamas before and after Oct. 7."

"Despite that, we were still winning the war," said Abelow. He added that, under Trump, "we're going to have the support to do everything we have to do to end any intent of theirs, to raise their hand and use terror against us in order to protect, again, not just Israel, but the whole freedom-loving world."

