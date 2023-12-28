Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Why Are Most Dems Silent on Border Crisis?

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Thursday he doesn't understand why more Democrats are not fed up with the Biden administration's lack of immigration enforcement considering the crisis surrounding human and sex trafficking.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data released Dec. 22 showed there were 242,418 encounters last month along the U.S. southern border, a record for November.

"Here's the tragedy: A lot of the young people who are coming across the border are being sold into sex slavery," Huckabee told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Lidia Curanaj. "The humanitarian crisis ought to be enough to make these compassionate Democrats tear their garments and say, 'My gosh, these are little kids that are coming across the border that are being exploited for slave labor and sex trade.' But they're not saying that."

Democrat mayors in New York, Chicago, and Denver — cities that have declared themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants and asylum seekers — recently have pleaded with the Biden administration for help because Texas and other border states have sent thousands of migrants to their cities by bus and airplane.

"It's kind of nice to see some of these mayors [speaking up], but frankly, I don't feel sorry for them," Huckabee said. "They prided themselves on being sanctuary cities. Oh, how self-righteous they were and how welcoming they were and how horrible those Texans were because they were dealing with a crisis."

The crisis is a national security issue, Huckabee said, because so many of those crossing the border are single men of military age from countries all over the world.

"These people are not just coming from one or two Central or South American countries," Huckabee said. "They're coming from all over the world, from 170 different countries. We see people from China coming through the southern border. Why are they coming through the southern border? Why don't they just fly into San Francisco or L.A.? Well, because it's a lot easier to walk right through. No passport needed. This is insane."

New York Mayor Eric Adams blamed former President Donald Trump and Republicans in September, when he said, "Trump Republicans created this mess." But the blame, Huckabee said, falls on President Joe Biden, who undid many of the successful immigration policies of the Trump administration on his first day in office.

"What kind of world do you live in that you blame somebody who isn't even president and hasn't been in the past two years for something that Joe Biden did on his first day in office, when he basically donned Minnie Pearl's hat and said, 'Y'all come,' and boy have they ever," Huckabee said, referring to the late comedienne who appeared for decades at the Grand Ole Opry and on the TV show "Hee Haw."

