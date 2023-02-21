Mike Davis to Newsmax: Congress 'Needs to Fix' Section 230

The Communications Decency Act of 1996's Section 230 is an outdated law that must be amended for the rapidly evolving and expanded Big Tech America we now live, according to Internet Accountability Project President Mike Davis on Newsmax.

"Here's the problem with Section 230: It was passed back in 1996 to protect internet infants like CompuServe, Prodigy, America Online, so they didn't get sued off the map by publishers based on what people posted on these online community bulletin boards," Davis told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co."

"Fast forward more than 25 years and through this bad combination of Section 230 immunity and antitrust amnesty, these internet infants have transformed into Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple — trillion dollar Big Tech monopolists that use their market power to crush competition, shutter small businesses, and cancel conservatives and others with whom they disagree.

"Congress needs to fix this law."

Davis argues Section 230 protections can be reserved for smaller companies, but the outsized Big Tech giants are abusing the immunity.

"Section 230 is no longer needed for trillion dollar companies," he continued to co-host Lyndsay Keith. "Maybe we have Section 230 for the smaller companies, but once you get a market cap of maybe $600 billion — or whatever the number is — why is the federal government subsidizing these trillion dollar companies so they can use their algorithms to harm kids, revenge porn, terrorists beheading videos.

"It's just filth out there. Why are we protecting them?"

Congress should "take off the training wheels" off the Internet and Big Tech giants, particularly amid the latest revelations of bias against conservatives and collusion with federal agencies as outlined in the Twitter Files, Davis concluded.

"It's amazing that these Big Tech platforms can find, hunt down, find, censor, silence, cancel conservatives and others with whom they disagree pretty easily but they can't go after revenge porn, terrorist beheading videos, these ISIS videos," Davis said. "Of course they can.

"They're making a lot of money off algorithms, and that's why they're not taking down this horrific content."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: