Rep. Mullin to Newsmax TV: Biden Trip to Middle East 'an Embarrassment'

President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East has been an embarrassment for the United States, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax.

“It's an embarrassment. I hate to say it. I want the president to succeed when he goes into other countries because I don't want it to look bad on all of us that are normal here inside the United States, but you see one mistake after the next,” Mullin said on Newsmax’s “The Count.”

“He went to Europe, he made a big mistake when he said that 82nd — he was trying to explain to the 82nd Airborne, these bad and hardened individuals, what they were going to see when they got to Ukraine when we were never deploying troops to Ukraine.

“He made a mistake by saying that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin couldn't stay in power and then he … messes up on saying it's to honor the Holocaust instead of talking about the horror of the Holocaust. … He goes out and he fist bumps the Prince of Saudi Arabia. Seriously? I mean, I didn't know we were pals, we were buddies like that. And then he comes out and the White House comes out and says that Saudi Arabia is going to increase production and then the Saudi Prince comes out and goes ‘well, actually no because 13 million barrels per day is a tap,’ which duh, they're going to keep the prices as high as they can get. It doesn't make any sense. This administration is honestly a disgrace,” he added.

Visiting with Saudi Arabia in the capacity Biden did — considering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was murdered inside the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2, 2018, in what Saudi officials described as a “rogue” operation — is not something that should be happening, said Mullin.

“To go there and to try to normalize relationships and then try to ask them to bail the U.S. out of the energy crisis that we’re in when we can solve the issue right here in Oklahoma and Texas — a study just came out and Oklahoma has literally a couple hundred years of supplies of natural gas and crude that we know of as of today — he doesn’t have to fly across the country. He could do what he needs to get done right here,” he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!