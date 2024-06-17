Rep. Bill Huizenga to Newsmax: Stark Contrast Between Trump Fire, 'Freezing' Biden

The contrast between the vigorous electoral campaign of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's continued moments of suddenly freezing on stage provide a stark contrast for voters, according to Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., on Newsmax.

"You have a vigorous candidate and a, shall we be charitable, a not-so-vigorous candidate, and your viewers know exactly who is which," Huizenga told Monday's "Wake Up America."

The debate later this month is going to put it all on one screen, he added.

"What is going to be interesting is what happens when the debate occurs. No notes. All you got is a notepad, a pen, and a bottle of water up there," he continued. "Donald Trump is going to be all over the place rhetorically.

"And I'm sure, whatever they are going to be giving the president, they are hoping and praying that President Biden doesn't freeze again on stage, because he's going to have 90 minutes where he has to go do that."

Trump participated in a community roundtable at a Black Detroit church over the weekend, while a poll released demonstrated that Biden is declining in Black support in the crucial battleground state.

Trump has gone from less than 3% support among Blacks four years ago to at least 15% now in Michigan.

Huizenga said that what helps Trump is his track record over his four years as president, compared to the less successful track record of the Biden administration.

"Whether it is in manufacturing, whether it is in agriculture or in the general economy [the people in Michigan] know in their heart and soul that things were better four years ago," Huizenga said.

"And that it why [Trump] is appealing across a wide demographic here in Michigan."

Biden is also slipping in support among other important demographics in the state, particularly the Arab and Jewish vote, as well as union workers, "who are not just listening to the union bosses," according to Huizenga, and are "now thinking independently, and they are breaking toward Donald Trump."

When the Black vote is added to that mix, he concluded, the fact that Trump is eating into all those demographics "just solidifies him as the leading candidate in Michigan."

