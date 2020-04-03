Michael Reagan to Newsmax TV: Trump Leaning on 'Best People' for Crisis

Michael Reagan and Christopher Cox, whose father and grandfather served as past U.S. presidents, told Newsmax TV Friday night that President Donald Trump is doing the right thing as he grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair was on "Greg Kelly Reports" to talk about former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon.

"I think he'd be doing the same thing the president's doing," Reagan said when asked what his father would do if he were faced with a pandemic. "He would put the best people around him, the best scientists around him, listen to what they had to say, and then bring it to the American people — just like Donald Trump is doing on a regular basis."

Cox complimented Trump for closing down travel from China to the U.S. earlier this year in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus — a disease that has infected more than 1 million people worldwide and has killed nearly 60,000. In the U.S., more than 275,000 people have been infected and the death toll is nearing 7,500.

"I think President Trump certainly acts decisively. When he at a very early stage put a travel ban on China, I think that saved many lives. It was very effective. The world scorned him for doing that, but it ended up I think being the right decision," Cox said.

Cox also compared Trump's decision to stop travel from China to Nixon's choice to stand with Israel in the 1970s.

"My grandfather had a very similar situation in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War when two Arab countries invaded Israel," Cox said. "Israel asked for help, my grandfathers entire Cabinet said, 'you can't do that. You're gonna start World War III with the Soviets.' But my grandfather said, 'fly everything you can to protect Israel because they're one of our great allies.' He acted decisively, and I think he would admire President Trump for acting decisively as well."

Later in the segment, Reagan was asked about the ongoing feud between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The pair has not spoken in more than five months, CNN noted, ever since a tumultuous White House meeting in October.

Pelosi "has impeachment on her mind, has had it on her mind since the president of the United States was elected back in 2016, and now wants to put together yet another commission to look into this virus to see if somehow you can blame Donald Trump for the virus.

"There's no use talking to someone who is that angry, that mad, and hateful about you," Reagan said.