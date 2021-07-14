Rep. Michael Burgess to Newsmax: Texas Dems Ran Away While Pretending to Serve

Texas Rep. Michael Burgess criticized his Democrat colleagues for running away from their voting responsibilities.

On Monday, Democrats in the Texas Legislature fled the state to stop passage of a GOP election reform bill. Some even boarded a private charter jet to stop it. The bill, HB6, which aims to improve election integrity, would increase criminal penalties for individuals committing fraud in elections.

Appearing on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Burgess told his Democrat colleagues, "if you're having a fight, have a fight. [But] don't run away and pretend that you're actually serving people."

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott called for the arrest of the Democrats who fled from their voting responsibilities.

Burgess criticized their actions, touting, "who's for that? Who voted for someone who would walk off the job? Look, I'm in the minority in the United States House of Representatives. I don't like it. There's plenty of days I recognize I'm coming to work only to lose every vote."

"They need to get back to work," Burgess added. "They need to get back to Austin. Again, I'm in the minority here in Washington, D.C. I had plenty of days I don't like it. But I come. I ran for the job. I told constituents I was capable of serving in the job, and it's up to me to prove that every single day... What do we say about Texas House Democrats? They can't do the job. They walked off the job. It was too hard for them. Let's find someone else next time."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here