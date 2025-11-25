WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: michael whatley | video | mark kelly | donald trump

Whatley to Newsmax: Dems' Military Video a 'Political Stunt'

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 01:32 PM EST

North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley criticized Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., on Tuesday on Newsmax after news that the Department of War is reviewing Kelly's involvement in a viral video urging U.S. service members to "defy illegal orders."

Kelly, along with several Democrat lawmakers, appeared in the clip, telling troops they must refuse unlawful commands, while offering no example of any such order issued by President Donald Trump.

Kelly defended himself this week, claiming he only encouraged the military to follow the law and accused Trump of responding with threats of execution and prosecution.

Whatley, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, rejected Kelly's explanation, calling the video "completely unprovoked" and a "political stunt" designed to sow distrust in the chain of command. Whatley argued that the message is especially dangerous given the number of young, impressionable service members who could misinterpret it.

"'Trump Derangement Syndrome' is very real in the Democratic Party," Whatley said on "Newsline" "There was absolutely no illegal order given or even suggested. Mark Kelly is going to get hammered back home for this."

Whatley added that Democrats who appeared in the video were attempting to score political points at the expense of military stability, warning that such rhetoric undermines discipline and national security.

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 01:32 PM
