RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Make It 'Easy to Vote, Hard to Cheat'

Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), told Newsmax on Tuesday that it should be "easy to vote and hard to cheat" in American elections.

"You've got to look at election integrity holistically," Whatley told "Newsline." "We want it to be easy to vote and hard to cheat. I think anybody who has heartburn with that, you got to question their motives, right? And we're not saying that this is a Republican thing or a Democratic thing: All Americans support basic protections when it comes to election integrity. People want only American citizens to vote.

"That's the law. It's the law in all 50 states and we want to make sure that we have voter ID. You have to have a driver's license to get on an airplane or to go pick up your prescription or any number of things … so why not have voter ID? We want to make sure that, in the states where people can mail in ballots, you have basic protections on those, as well. And we need states to clean up their voter rolls. These are things that are supported by 70%, 80% of all voters, including Democrats and independents."

Whatley said a recent report that California has lax ID requirements to vote proves why it's "so important" to ensure "that every state is going to enforce the law."

"It is the law that illegal immigrants cannot vote," he said. "You must be an American citizen to vote in a federal election and we need to make sure that every state enforces that. And having the proper ID is an absolutely right way for you to go ahead and confirm that."

Ahead of Thursday's debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, Whatley said it was important for the RNC to communicate that "there are two very different visions for America and there are two very different leaders who are trying to be the president for the next four years."

"President Trump is a president who has shown strength, he has led America to a strong economy," he said. "He led us to a strong place in the world. We had a very, very secure southern border. We had no inflation. You know, you think about every single metric that matters and that we were better off under the four years of President Trump than we are right now with Joe Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com