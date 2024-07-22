RNC Chair to Newsmax: Harris, Others, Have to Answer for Cover-Up

Vice President Kamala Harris and the enablers of President Joe Biden's seriously declining cognitive health must answer for an historic cover-up, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Monday.

"The question that you have to ask Kamala Harris... and every single other enabler of Joe Biden over the course of the last couple of years is at what point did he go from being sharp on his attack and able to run circles around his staff to being in a position of declining health to the point that he had to drop out" of the election, Whatley told "Newsline."

Whatley also pointed out that the Democratic power brass that forced Biden to withdraw from contesting the presidential election "wiped out the votes of 14 million Democratic primary voters."

What is also important to note, Whatley said, is that while the Democrats "had a messenger problem with Joe Biden, they also have a message problem. Every single issue that Joe Biden has worked on over the course of the last four years, Kamala Harris has been right there with him."

This is particularly so on the southern border, the RNC chair said, emphasizing that "Kamala Harris was the border czar. She led the effort to dismantle 94 executive actions that the administration took to dismantle the most secure border in history and invite 10 million illegal immigrants to come across that southern border that we know of."

Whatley said that currently it is "quite a political split screen that we are watching," emphasizing that the Republican Party has not been this unified in generations, and we have a candidate who is ready to go."

But on the other side Whatley said that the Democratic Party does not currently have a candidate and are in complete disarray.

