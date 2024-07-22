Democrats Now Flipping Age Card Against Trump

Having swapped out their octogenarian presidential candidate for presumptive replacement Kamala Harris, 59, Democrats are trying to flip the script on Republican nominee Donald Trump for being the oldest presidential candidate in American history.

One day after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, Democrats who once touted the 81-year-old's wisdom and experience are now wielding the age issue at Trump.

"The American people are rightly concerned that the Republican Party has nominated Donald Trump, a 78-year-old convicted criminal who has spent decades screwing over working people, and now wants to destroy our democracy, ban abortion, and only cares about himself," a Harris spokesperson told Newsweek.

Further, The New York Times reported Monday that Harris plans to use Trump's age against him on the campaign trail.

However, Trump's campaign told Newsmax on Monday that "it's not about age, it's about competence."

"Kamala Harris has proven to be just as incompetent and ineffective as Joe Biden. She was named the Border Czar and has overseen the worst border crisis in history. President Trump is stronger than ever as proven by his relentless work ethic and remarkable resolve following the gruesome attempt on his life. The American people trust President Trump to lead our nation back to greatness," Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Trump's campaign, told Newsmax in an email.

Other Democrats and leftist groups got the age memo, too.

"Donald Trump is 78 years old and in a state of profound cognitive decline. He should end his campaign immediately," wrote Occupy Democrats.

Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Ohio, said in a post that Trump "is too old to be president."

"Democrats are going to immediately flip the script of what we've heard Republicans say about Biden, now that Trump is the oldest candidate for President in history. Whether it's Kamala Harris or others, that will be a case to make for voters; this is a 24/7 job, mental acuity is a big factor in it," George Washington University legislative affairs program director Dr. Casey Burgat told Newsweek.

Unmentioned by Democrats is that Trump didn't confuse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian President Vladimir Putin or himself with Harris, the sitting vice president, as Biden did during his NATO speech two weeks ago.

The irony, according to the report, is that it was Biden's debate performance on June 27 that prompted his exit Sunday, leaving Trump as the oldest candidate.

"But like a lot of politicians, Trump's energy seems to mask a lot of these concerns and he is now also flanked by a younger running mate," University of Oxford presidential researcher Dr. Laura Smith told Newsweek, referring to Trump's 39-year-old running mate J.D. Vance.