RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: 'Kamala Harris Is Not Ready for Prime Time'

If a recent interview Vice President Kamala Harris gave to MSNBC is any indication, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley says she's "not ready for prime time."

"That interview was just the latest example of the fact that she does not have a serious economic plan," Whatley said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "She has absolutely no plans to address the base issues that every American family is dealing with right now. And if she can't handle a softball interview like that, imagine what's going to happen when she is across the table from leaders like Jinping and Putin.

"The fact is, she was defensive, she was unprepared, and her economic plan is absolutely a travesty," he continued. "When you think about CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, all agree on one thing: it's that Kamala Harris has not put a serious plan on the table, despite the fact that these are serious times that require serious solutions to be put on the table."

By contrast, former President Donald Trump "has a very clear, very cogent and very workable plan," Whatley said.

"First thing he's going to do is extend the Trump tax credits and the Trump tax cuts, which gave every American family a tax cut," he said. "He's also going to implement no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. He's going to make sure that every American family has more money in their pockets, more money in their household. Then he's going to move very aggressively to stop the inflationary spending and unleash American energy to bring down prices."

Harris "is going to double down on inflationary spending," Whatley said, which will "keep costs up for groceries, for housing, and for gasoline."

"Then she's going to institute the largest tax increase in American history, both by cutting and allowing the Trump tax cuts expire and by instituting an unrealized gains tax increase, which every major economist has said is a complete nonstarter and will tank our economy," Whatley said.

The RNC official also said that while Harris is being given "softball opportunities" by the press to explain her positions, Trump and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, "are having multiple interviews every single day."

"They are looking for any opportunity that they can find to talk directly to the American voters, because they know that their policies are better," he said. "When you talk about this election cycle, the press is doing everything they can to give Kamala Harris softball opportunities, opportunities to come out there and defend herself and she's clearly incapable of doing that. She's just not ready for prime time."

