RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: Early Voting Shows GOP Ground Game Working

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax that early voting numbers show the GOP's grassroots efforts and ground game are working.

Whatley told "Finnerty" that he's expecting 50% of all ballots in the presidential race to be cast before Election Day.

"And if Republicans have a lead coming out of the early vote period, that puts us in a tremendous position on Election Day. The fact that we are doing substantially better than we did at the same time in 2020 and 2016 shows that our ground game is working.

"The grassroots efforts that we have seen all across the country are there, and the American people are ready for it," he said.

Whatley said party officials are "very upbeat" with what they've seen in early voting, but acknowledged there's "a lot of work to do over the next 12 days."

"I call it cautious optimism, but we're going to make sure that we are hitting the ground," he said.

"[Republican presidential nominee] Donald Trump is in every single battleground state over the course of the last couple of weeks. He's going to repeat that in the next couple of weeks. [Republican vice presidential nominee] J.D. Vance is hitting the ground very hard.

"We have surrogates at work in every battleground state, and we're continuing to talk directly to the American voters about the issues that they care about, while the [Democrat presidential nominee] Kamala Harris campaign is in complete free fall," Whatley said.

"They right now are flailing and looking for a message, while we are in the position of delivering votes already into the bank."

