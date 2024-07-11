Whatley to Newsmax: RNC Content With Any Dem Candidate

The Republican National Committee is "perfectly content with any type of candidate the Democrats are going to put up," said Chair Michael Whatley.

"The fact is that over the last four years, Joe Biden has unleashed inflation on this country. He has unleashed an immigrant invasion across our southern border, and he has weakened our standing around the world. He is not proposing anything in this election cycle to change that," Whatley said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"What he is doing is doubling down on every one of his policies. But every single other Democratic candidate that could possibly step onto the ballot, whether it's going to be [Vice President] Kamala Harris or [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom or [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer or anybody else, they're not going to make a change. They're going to adopt those policies.

"They're going to double down on Joe Biden's failed agenda," he added.

"What we're going to do, what [former] President [Donald] Trump is going to do, is we're going to hit our marks. We are going to communicate with the American people about how we are going to restore our southern border. We're going to restore our economy, and we're going to restore our standing in the world, and we are going to make America great again."

Biden faces growing pressure to withdraw from the race following his shaky debate performance against Trump last week, with more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers publicly calling for him to drop out.

His campaign has fought back, calling the debate simply a "setback."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com