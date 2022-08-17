Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Afghanistan Withdrawal 'Coldhearted,' 'Incompetent'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last year was ''the most coldhearted thing I've ever seen'' and certainly ''the most incompetent.''

''When we get the majority back, we will have an investigation into this, led by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by the House Armed Services Committee, calling the generals, the State Department officials, the intelligence officials, all the way down,'' Waltz said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''We want to know what was advised to Biden, what he ignored,.'

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, reaching the capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15 as Ashraf Ghani, the nation's president at the time, fled and the government collapsed.

U.S. forces remained in control of the airport, however, as they worked to evacuate U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghan allies — and meet an Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline set by Biden.

Fearing Taliban brutality, desperate Afghans sought to escape the country, with Kabul's international airport being one of the few ways out. At one point, people flooded the tarmac and seven people fell to their deaths after clinging to a plane that was taking off.

Waltz said that Biden ran for president ''on two things: He ran on compassion, and he ran on competence, [being] the adult in the room,'' he said. ''And we, the American people, saw right through that. This was the most coldhearted thing I've ever seen, and certainly the most incompetent. And we saw his poll numbers start tanking as a result.''

''For him to stand before the world, and stand before the nation, and say this was an extraordinary success was just a slap in the face to every veteran and all those veterans groups who so bravely stood up when their government was failing and started getting Americans out, started getting our Afghan allies out,'' he continued.

''Many of them have exhausted their savings, quit their jobs, and you know what? They're still at it. You never leave a fallen comrade.''

The House Armed Services Committee member said that Congress has been briefed by the intelligence community that ''ISIS and al-Qaida fully intend to hit us again.''

''They're developing the capability,'' he said. ''The intelligence community is saying that.''

Pivoting to another foreign policy matters, Waltz said that China's saber rattling over Taiwan is concerning.

''Just listen to the words of Chairman Xi [Jingping] of the Chinese Communist Party,'' he said. ''He has told his military to be prepared for war by 2027, to be prepared to take Taiwan militarily and be prepared to stop the U.S. Navy and our Space Force and our Air Force from intervening. That's just five years away.''

''That means the next president would be a wartime president and — God help us — the last thing I want is if it's Joe Biden,'' he added.

Waltz is seeking reelection in Florida's 6th Congressional District. He faces Charles E. Davis in the state's Aug. 23 GOP primary.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!