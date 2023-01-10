×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmaxtv | dershowitz | mar | a | lago | bidenfiles

Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Absolutely Confident' Trump Won't be Indicted on Docs

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 January 2023 07:47 PM EST

Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, told Newsmax Tuesday that former President Donald Trump has emerged as "the big winner" amid reports of sensitive files being found at President Joe Biden's University of Pennsylvania office in Washington D.C.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Dershowitz said he's "absolutely confident" the former president could no longer be charged for documents obtained at Mar-a-Lago, after a similar situation involving Biden — while he served as vice president to President Barack Obama — occurred at Penn Biden Center.

"If you have two people running for president against each other, both of whom have mishandled classified material, the idea of prosecuting the one who is running against the incumbent and not going after the one who is the incumbent wouldn't pass the neutral principles test," Dershowitz explained.

"Even if there was any possibility that Trump could have previously been indicted for [the] mishandling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago, that has gone out the window completely today," added Dershowitz.

Although Dershowitz is sure "there will not be a criminal prosecution against Donald Trump" for allegedly mishandling classified material, he warned that indictments related to Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot might still occur.

"But I think the Mar-a-Lago thing has been essentially ... trumped by the disclosures involving Biden," Dershowitz reiterated, while adding that he doesn't believe either Trump or Biden intended to endanger national security.

Dershowitz also adjusted his coined "Clinton-Berger" test for going after Trump, a reference to the Justice Department not prosecuting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former National Security adviser Sandy Berger for housing classified material.

"To go after Trump has to pass the Clinton-Berger test, and now the Clinton-Berger-Biden test," the law expert laid out. "It has to be substantially worse than what three Democrats did."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump has emerged as "the big winner," amid reports of sensitive files being found at President Joe Biden's University of Pennsylvania office in Washington D.C.
newsmaxtv, dershowitz, mar, a, lago, bidenfiles
350
2023-47-10
Tuesday, 10 January 2023 07:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved