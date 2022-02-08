Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Americans Know Businesses 'Drunk on Chinese Dollars'

Business and mainstream media leaders are "totally drunk on Chinese dollars and are willing to compromise our values" but Americans are seeing through them and rejecting the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Rep. Michael Waltz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Waltz was involved with an ad criticizing American companies for taking part in the games, but it ended up being pulled from NBC's coverage last week, he said.

"The American people have made the connection," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think that's incredibly powerful, but that's why we're taking the message directly to them. They can take a stand. They could start voting with their wallets and start moving this country back into energy independence and manufacturing independence."

The Chinese, he added, "have deliberately cornered the market on our pharmaceuticals, computer chips, and rare earth minerals. They've done it deliberately, and they're threatening already to choke off those supply chains if we don't see the world the way they want to."

The ad was scheduled to air in Washington, D.C., on Monday and featured Waltz attacking American companies such as Visa, Coca-Cola, Nike, Intel, and more, for being "drunk on Chinese dollars ... and propping up these genocide games."

The congressman told Newsmax that he made the ad with NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom, who is gaining attention off the court for his stance on human rights, and said the spot came because of the growing list of atrocities on the part of the Chinese Communist Party and its "massive military buildup. "

China's President Xi Jinping, Waltz said, "is openly talking about replacing the American dream with the China dream and being the new dominant world power. The sad irony of it always is that it is American companies that are funding it."

Meanwhile, many of the American companies that "like to preach social justice" in the United States are turning "a blind eye to millions of people in concentration camps and the modern-day slavery that's used to make their products," said Waltz.

"Enough is enough," the congressman said. "We're going to call them out. Our call to the American people is that when you see Made in China, put it down. Made in America isn't just a jobs issue. It's a basic human rights issue, and it's now a national security issue."

Meanwhile, Waltz said his ad was pulled after NBC's legal department informed him he needed to remove the company logos from it, which "materially changed the ad."

"It was a nonrejection rejection, and these were American companies that are spending millions of dollars," said Waltz. "They're all corporate sponsors and directly and indirectly they're aiding and abetting a mass genocide, as defined by the Trump administration and the Biden administration. Like we said in the ad, they are completely beholden."

