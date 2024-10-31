Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Clinton Admits Economy Better Under Trump

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that "it's kind of nice to get some honesty" from former President Bill Clinton about the economy under former President Donald Trump after Clinton said "the economy was better" when Trump was in office.

Clinton, during an appearance in Michigan this week on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign, said, "I don't think it's right to say that people have to vote for Donald Trump because the economy was better then."

Waltz, appearing on "Newsline" on Thursday, criticized Clinton and President Joe Biden for some of their recent statements, saying that Clinton said "illegal immigrants should have been vetted and … the economy was better under President Trump."

Waltz added: "It's kind of nice to get some honesty from the … former president about what the country was like and should be like under a second Trump term."

Clinton, during his remarks in Michigan, went on to say Trump is taking credit for the work to rebuild the economy done by former President Barack Obama and ripped the Republican for blaming Biden for supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that began before Biden's time in office.

Trump is "the best credit-claimer I've ever seen," Clinton said. "'The sun rose this morning, I did that. But it rained yesterday. If I had been president it never would have rained.' You've got to give it to the guy, he's really good at this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com