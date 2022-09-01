Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: House GOP Majority Will Examine Afghanistan Failures

As nobody has been held accountable for the failures that took place during the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite President Joe Biden's promises, a Republican-held majority in the House will undertake its own investigation, Rep. Michael Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"Biden promised the world and promised the nation in the wake of the Abbey Gate suicide bombing, that he would hold ISIS accountable, that he would hunt them down wherever they're hiding," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Instead, "they had one strike that to this day, that we don't understand the results of, against a mid-level ISIS fighter and then a follow-up strike that ended up killing 10 civilians and even further damaging the credibility of the United States," said Waltz, who served in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret.

A year later, there has been an "absolute total lack of accountability," but no officials have been fired or resigned, or have taken responsibility for Afghanistan, said Waltz.

Further, it was a "slap in the face to the Gold Star families" for Biden to say "this was an outstanding success" when the withdrawal had so many problems, said Waltz.

"When Republicans take charge come this November, we will drive accountability. We will have public hearings. We will ask the hard questions that those Gold Star families have been asking and haven't gotten the answers to," he said.

Republicans have a list of investigations they want to take on once in control of the House, but Waltz said it's important not to forget about Hunter Biden and "the fact that the Biden family are equity holders in Chinese firms that are blacklisted."

Congress must get to the bottom of the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's home over "what appears to be a document dispute," said Waltz.

"I don't see any scenario, or ... evidence that President Trump was never going to give those documents back," Waltz said, adding that he doesn't think the federal authorities have a case against Trump.

"I think this is all about the midterms, and this raid is coincidental," Waltz said.

