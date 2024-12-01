Michael Savage to Newsmax: Patel Won't Shutter FBI's Hoover Building

Statements made by Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI, that he would shut down the FBI's Hoover Building and send its employees across America to "go be cops" will never come true, Michael Savage, host of the "Savage Nation" podcast, told Newsmax Sunday.

"That's a campaign promise that's never going to happen. You're not shutting down the FBI building," Savage said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "It's actually ridiculous to suggest that every FBI agent is an enemy of the people. That's not true at all."

Earlier this year, Patel told a podcast, "The Shawn Ryan Show," that the biggest problem the FBI has is in its intelligence shops.

"I'd break that component out of it," he said. "I'd shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state. And I'd take the 7,000 employees that work in that building and send them across America to chase down criminals."

Savage, though, said that the FBI's investigative units are vital for law enforcement.

"What are you going to do with all the other crimes that are needing to be investigated, which are investigated by FBI agents like counterfeiting, espionage?" said Savage. "You can't throw the baby out with the bathwater."

The problem with campaign promises is that people "shouldn't overexpect too much from any of the folks who are telling them things like this," Savage added. "You can write this down. If I'm wrong, never have me back on the show. He's not closing down the FBI building."

Further, Savage said, it was Trump who appointed current FBI Director Christopher Wray, who would lose his position if Patel is confirmed.

Savage on Sunday's program also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris after her losing campaign for the presidency, calling her an "empty skirt."

"We've known this in California from the time she was hand-selected by Nancy Pelosi," he said. "She's a puppet of Pelosi. Nobody else. And they threw her in there.

"Remember, it was Pelosi who told [President Joe] Biden to leave, according to all reports, and she threw her in there, which was one of the biggest errors they ever made. And, of course, we know that now."

But Democrats are continuing with their same course of action, "which is very good for America because they're like the dodo bird," Savage said. "They're going to fly off into obscurity and never come back.

"So, yeah, it's great. Let them run her again. That'll be great. She'll get 10% of the vote next time."

