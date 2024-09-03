Michael Reagan to Newsmax: Movie About Dad Is 'Phenomenal, Honest Depiction'

Michael Reagan told Newsmax on Tuesday that the biopic made about former President Ronald Reagan, is "a phenomenal depiction of my father, it’s an honest one."

On Friday, the first full length feature film of Reagan debuted in theaters across the United States pulling more than $9 million in box office receipts. The film opened at No. 3 in the nation this past weekend and holds a 98% audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes film review aggregate site.

Michael Reagan, the president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation and political commentator, told "Newsline" he first started talking to the filmmakers "like 15 years ago, telling them my stories" and it was gratifying to finally see the project come to fruition.

The adopted son of the 40th U.S. president with his first wife, Jane Wyman, lamented that "we don’t have the leadership" that his father, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Pope John Paul II displayed in the 1980s.

"And the world is falling apart as we wake up every morning because we lack that leadership in Washington and all over the globe," he said. "And this movie is about my dad's fight against communism. [Starting] in the very early stages when he was in Hollywood fighting communism, in the unions in Hollywood. So that's what it's about. It's not about taxes. It's not about politics and all these other things. It's about his policy, about ending the Cold War without firing a shot, and bringing it to an end."

Reagan asked that whoever sees the film stays through the end credits "until you hear the child read the letter at the end," adding "If you leave before then, you miss the movie. You've got to stay till the child reads the letter at the end of the movie. It's a phenomenal depiction of my father. It's an honest one."

