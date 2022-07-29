Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: White House Playing 'Nothing to See Here' on Economy

The Biden White House is once again playing out its "nothing to see here mantra" by denying that the United States is in a recession, Rep. Michael Cloud said on Newsmax Friday.

"We've seen this play before," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Whether it was Afghanistan or whether it's the border, it's the whole 'there's nothing to see here' mantra, and now that we're officially in a recession, we're hearing that once again."

However, Americans know that times are tough, and that's because of the policies the administration has put into place, Cloud said.

Meanwhile, Democrats and the White House are pushing for the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $370 billion for climate initiatives, with the spending coming at a time of record inflation and recession. Cloud said that is typical Washington policy.

"[They] create a problem and then put forth, as the solution, more government intervention," he said. "We've had massive massive government spending that's led to the inflation that we're seeing, and what they're putting forth is the solution is more spending. That's not the way we need to go."

Another big part of the economic downturn can be blamed on the administration's flawed energy policy, said Cloud.

"A couple of years ago, we were an energy-dominant nation for the first time," said Cloud. "I remember growing up and we were told we always have to be dependent on the Middle East for energy. During the Obama administration, [we were told] we're just going to have to get used to $4 a gallon gas."

But during the Trump administration, "we didn't have to get used to that," he said. "We could actually lead in energy and then we saw what that meant for not only the economy back home and families back home, but what it also meant for peace and stability in the world, and it was a good thing."

Cloud also commented on reports that Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested the National Guard for the city because of the influx of illegal immigrants arriving on chartered buses from Texas and Arizona.

"It's quite notable how quickly they go from lecturing the American people on an issue, but now that it's in their backyard, oh, my gosh, we have to do something about it," said Cloud. "They're having to deal with a number of the issues that communities in my district have had to deal with for years and carry the weight of what's supposed to be a federal issue, protecting and securing our borders."

But now that places like Washington have to deal with the problem, they call for "extreme actions," he said.

"They would even taunt some of us for saying, we need to look at this thing as an invasion into our country, and suddenly they want to bring in the military when it's in their backyard," Cloud said. "It's once again the duplicity that we see coming out of leaders like that…it's just an abuse of authority, and we're seeing it once again."

