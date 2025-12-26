GOP Praises Trump After ISIS Strikes in Nigeria

Republican lawmakers were quick to praise President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria after he said they killed Christians in the African country's northwest region.

Several GOP members took to social media to applaud the Christmas Day operation as a forceful response to terrorist violence and religious persecution after U.S. Africa Command confirmed the strikes were carried out at the request of Nigerian authorities in Sokoto state and killed multiple ISIS terrorists.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., called the action "decisive" and pointed to what he described as shifting attitudes within Nigeria's government after a congressional delegation he led visited the country last weekend.

"The Congressional Delegation I led to Nigeria this past weekend provided insight that some attitudes inside the Nigerian Government are beginning to turn in favor of protecting Christians — in addition to taking actions against those terrorizing Christians and moderate Muslims," Huizenga wrote on X.

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., emphasized the religious freedom angle, writing that ISIS is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Christians and religious minorities in Nigeria and that Trump's "decisive strikes will save lives & protect religious freedom."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also praised the commander in chief, commending Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and U.S. troops for targeting "bloodthirsty ISIS savages" who persecute Christians and "have killed many Americans."

Other Republicans underscored that the strikes should be seen as an opening move rather than a one-time message.

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., said Trump has been clear that the killing of Christians "must end," warning, "Do not test President Trump's resolve in this matter."

Moore described the mission as "just the first step" toward ending the slaughter and restoring broader security for Nigerians.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said ISIS is "conducting genocide against Christians in Nigeria and nearby area," adding, "This military action is right."

"To intervene saves innocent lives. We praise our military for working around the clock to include Christmas," said Bacon.

Trump announced the strikes on Truth Social, referencing an earlier warning in November when he said Nigeria had been labeled a "country of particular concern" over religious violence.

Trump said that if the killings continued, "there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

AFRICOM said the action demonstrated "the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad."

Nigeria, for its part, stressed the operation was part of a wider counterterrorism effort and not an attack tied to religion.

Nigerian officials said their priority is protecting civilian life and national unity.

A Reuters report suggested Nigeria's public cooperation may have helped avoid unilateral U.S. action after Trump's earlier warnings.

However, some analysts questioned whether airstrikes alone can significantly disrupt jihadist networks that have terrorized communities across the region.

Still, Trump's supporters argue the operation sends a clear signal: Under the president's leadership, America will not look away when terrorists target Christians — and U.S. power will be used swiftly when partners request help against ISIS-linked killers.