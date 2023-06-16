×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: miami mayor | suarez | 2024 | primary

Suarez to Newsmax: Biden Giving Everything to Cuba

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 10:07 PM EDT

Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden has given everything to Cuba for nothing in exchange.

Following the announcement of his decision to run for president in 2024, Suarez highlighted the national security threat of Cuba and China working together during an interview on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Biden and former President Barack Obama's policy "was to give away everything to Cuba for no concessions," Suarez said, "which is to do nothing after the July 11 [2021] spontaneous protests, which converted Cuba from what was an ideological threat to now a national security threat."

"We have the most powerful military on the planet. We have the smartest people on the planet. And we have to come up with a strategy not just for Cuba but for this entire hemisphere," he added.

Suarez said he believes the key to deterring Cuba is taking the money sent to China and redirecting it toward reshoring jobs for critical infrastructure and "bringing property in our hemisphere."

His comments arrived after reports circulated that China was planning to establish an electronic surveillance base in Cuba roughly 100 miles from the Florida coast, a claim the White House has downplayed.

"The original reporting, as we said, was inaccurate," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday. "We did the best we could in the moment to be as forthcoming as we could."

Suarez announced his decision to run Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, becoming the first Hispanic candidate in the 2024 race.

"It's time for a leader who can connect with segments of our country that Republicans have historically lost, like young voters and urban voters, and segments we can make gains with, like Hispanics and suburban women," Suarez said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden has given everything to Cuba for nothing in exchange.
miami mayor, suarez, 2024, primary
345
2023-07-16
Friday, 16 June 2023 10:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved