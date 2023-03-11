Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Mexican President Compromised by Cartels

Cartels have compromised Mexico's president, former acting secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told Newsmax on Saturday.

While speaking to the United States' own effort to combat the cartels north of the southern border, Wolf said on "America Right Now" that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is compromised.

López Obrador "needs to step up to the plate. And I think he's compromised, and I think there's issues why he's not willing to do that," Wolf stated.

The former secretary's comments come a week after former Attorney General Bill Barr wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that because the Mexican government has allowed fentanyl and other drugs to be shipped into the U.S., the U.S. has the right to defend itself and use its military to attack the cartels accordingly.

Wolf echoed Barr's point on Saturday, saying, "We've ignored and admired this problem of the cartels for far too long. And I think it's interesting that the only time that the president from Mexico actually talks about the crisis on his northern border is when we start talking about targeting the cartels, and then he comes out very emphatically ... talking about Mexican national sovereignty. The issue here is he is not doing enough. He understands this. I think the rest of the world understands this.

"And if he doesn't want the U.S. talking about military use of force, he needs to step up to the plate."

