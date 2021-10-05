Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Worry About What's in Reconciliation Bill, Not Just Cost

The real issue with the multi-trillion dollar budget reconciliation bill isn't so much with how much it costs, but what's in it, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We just spent $6 trillion; $5 trillion last year and $1.9 trillion since [President Joe] Biden has been in office," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Most of that money has yet to even be spent."

Further, the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is "nothing more than big government socialism versus free-market capitalism and it is not needed," said Meuser. "The economy is hot. It will do nothing but diminish workforce availability."

Biden, he added, has "capitulated" to the far left after making a deal on transportation infrastructure legislation that was not tied to the reconciliation bill.

"We were ready to get on board with that, and I was as well," but progressives "held it hostage for this wild spending and taxes [of] well over $2 trillion in taxes that are going to affect everybody," said Meuser.

But anyone who disagrees with the far-left lawmakers is demonized, said Meuser, including how Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was targeted by protesters. Biden and other Democrats said that was business as usual, but Meuser disagreed and said he wonders what the president would have thought about similar treatment when he was a senator.

"I think he's not a nice guy," said Meuser. "I think he is completely gone woke and he's got a Machiavellian approach to listening to the far left. I think that was a despicable thing to say, and he does nothing but put more fuel on a fire of division ... he surrendered us in Afghanistan. He surrendered our border and he is surrounding our cities to crime. Now he's looking to surrender the economy as he surrenders to the far left."

