Trafalgar Poll: 71 Percent Don't Support Dems' Spending if It Means Higher Taxes

More than 71% of Americans say they are less likely to back Democrats' massive spending plans if they knew it would raise taxes and the national debt, according to the latest Trafalgar Group poll.

While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have suggested the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill would cost "zero" and taxes would not be raised on Americans making less than $400,000, the conservative Convention of States Action poll for Trafalgar found a combined 71.5% of likely general election voters would be "less likely" to support the plan.

That includes 67.3% who are "much less likely" to support the spending and 4.2% "somewhat less likely."

"Independents and Republicans oppose this bill by huge majorities, as do fully half of Democrats," COSA President Mark Meckler, the pollster, told the Daily Mail.

"Almost nobody supports Biden's runaway spending spree, and folks are outraged that — with everything else they've had to endure with this failed presidency — increasing taxes and adding to our astronomical debt are actually on the table," he said.

The breakdown of the respondents by party, according to the poll:

Republicans: 93% less likely to support (89.5% much less and 2.5% somewhat less).

No party or independents: 73.7% less likely (69.1% much less and 4.6% somewhat less).

Democrats: 50.2% less likely (44.4% much less, 5.8% somewhat less).

COSA conducted the poll for Trafalgar Group between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, surveying 1,076 likely general election voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percentage points.