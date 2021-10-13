Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Debt Ceiling Extensions From 'Lot of Mismanagement'

The nation's debt ceiling limit keeps getting pushed back rather than being solved because of a "lot of mismanagement," and this time it happened because the Democrats' factions can't come to terms with each other, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"There is a lot of sense of urgency that never develops," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Then, there's the blame game. They want to pretend that somehow Republicans have something to do with this. Meanwhile, they are engaged in spending over $5 trillion of the taxpayers' money and saying to Republicans 'Hey, increase our credit card limit, but you have no say in how it's going to be spent.'"

Overall, he added, there is a "lot of baloney going on, and the American public is sensing it."

Meanwhile, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is not moving forward because progressive Democrats can't agree with moderates on whether to separate it from the $3.5 trillion reconciliation budget bill, but with the "extreme left" in control, the matter isn't whether to separate the bills, said Meuser.

The bipartisan bill is "reasonably good," but Democrats are holding it hostage in hopes of passing the spending bill, Meuser added.

"It's not just entitlement funds to complete social engineering," he said. "It's all about this whole attempt to achieve equity, and this is what's causing all the disruptions in our economy already before they've even spent this money."

And as a result of the government disruptions, the nation's supply chains are delayed, inflation is growing, and small businesses are "getting crushed," said Meuser. "The Democrats have a plan to crush them even further."

He also railed about the plans that are included in the reconciliation bill to allot $100 billion for IRS efforts to collect taxes, including hiring thousands of auditors "to do nothing but harass primarily small businesses."

"They're going for broke here because they do know [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is going to hand that gavel over," he continued. "The American people have had it."

