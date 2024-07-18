Mercedes Schlapp to Newsmax: Something Has Changed in Trump's Soul

Mercedes Schlapp, an American Conservative Union senior fellow, told Newsmax on Thursday that she heard GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump speak on Wednesday about God being with him during the attempt on his life.

She said she believes the former president has been deeply affected by Saturday's near-death experience.

"I was there at the event yesterday and it was pretty much a room, probably about 200 people, and, you know, there is something, there's a softness, there's something that has changed in President Trump's soul," Schlapp said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "I think he has had that life-changing moment.

"Look, he's always been one that, while he's not churched necessarily, he's always been one that I think when we brought in pastors at the White House, when we were there to come and pray over him, always so open to faith."

She continued: "But it is so different when, at that moment, you could have lost your life and that you understand that there was this divine intervention, and the fact is, now more than ever, he stood up courageously and is focused on winning this election and serving the American people.

"You know, I got to tell you, I worked for the president in the White House. I worked for his campaign. I know him. He is a man of strength. He's a man of courage. He's always been like this incredible, wonderful, fun man that has been demonized and persecuted for years by the left in their all attempt to destroy him, to destroy his family and to destroy his supporters. And, I got to tell you, he is inspiring us all."

In Milwaukee this week for the Republican National Convention, Trump is set to deliver a speech Thursday night that was rewritten in the wake of the failed assassination attempt to focus on unity.

Schlapp said that as the GOP wraps up the party convention tonight, it needs to remember that there's still a little over three months to go before Election Day.

"While the message is unity and we're going to keep fighting, these Republicans have to finish off this week and say, OK, we have celebrated. We are grateful to God that Trump survived this assassination attempt. But let me tell you, we've got to stay focused on the prize and win this election in November," she said.

