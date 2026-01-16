Melania Trump: Use AI, But Keep Thinking for Yourself

First lady Melania Trump delivered a message of encouragement and caution to young Americans on Friday, calling artificial intelligence a powerful tool for creativity while warning against relying on it as a substitute for independent thought.

"We are living in the age of imagination," Trump said in a speech that aired on Newsmax, describing the moment as a "new era powered by artificial intelligence," where curiosity can be satisfied "almost magically" and "in seconds."

In her remarks, Trump framed AI as a catalyst for learning and creative exploration, telling students they are "fortunate to have the capability to fulfill your dreams through the power of learning," with AI acting as "the primary engine for creative exploration."

She emphasized that curiosity remains the common thread behind human progress, pointing to history's most celebrated innovators.

"The world's greatest minds, our writers, architects, scientists, and painters, all had endless interests about human nature," Trump said, adding that they questioned what had not yet been answered.

Trump challenged young people to imagine using AI to build ambitious projects from home, including films, fashion brands, and art.

"Are you ready to produce your own movie?" she asked. "Do you want to build the next Dress to Impress Empire? Have you ever wondered how to become the next master artist? Create your own song."

She noted that for the first time, aspiring creators can develop "movie characters, scripts, fashion, music, art, the entire ecosystem," using AI tools. But she argued the real starting point is not software, but mindset.

"What do you need to start? You need to harness your imagination," Trump said.

She described the most valuable modern skill as "knowing what to ask, why it matters," and learning to think beyond easy answers.

"I encourage you to be stubbornly curious," she added, urging students to "think outside the box and question everything."

Trump contrasted today's opportunities with past educational models.

"In the past, memorization unlock[ed] opportunity," she said. "Today, your curiosity will open new doors to meaning, innovation, and leadership."

Still, Trump offered a clear warning: while AI can generate content, it cannot replace human purpose.

She closed by encouraging students to act boldly while remaining intellectually grounded.

"Use AI as a tool, but do not let it replace your personal intelligence," Trump said. "Never surrender your thinking to AI."

