Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Defame Case a 'Merciless' Attack from Left

By    |   Tuesday, 21 November 2023 07:18 PM EST

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs decried on Newsmax the organization Media Matters, whom X, formerly known as Twitter, is suing for allegedly defaming the social media platform.

Biggs tells "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, "what we have going on here is a merciless, relentless attack from the left."

According to a Reuters' report, X has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, a media watchdog group. The lawsuit alleges that Media Matters defamed X by publishing a report claiming that ads for major brands were displayed next to posts promoting Adolf Hitler or the Nazi party. The report has caused damage to X's reputation, and the company is seeking legal action.

Biggs goes on to comment that leftist ideologues "never tire and their desire is to remake this country and destroy the values ... that made us great."

