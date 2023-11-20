×
Tags: media matters | ken paxton | investigation | fraud | elon musk | twitter | defamation

Texas AG Paxton Opens Fraud Investigation Into Media Matters

Ken Paxton looks on
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP)

Monday, 20 November 2023 09:05 PM EST

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday announced that he has opened an investigation into Media Matters for alleged fraudulent activity.

The investigation follows news that X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk and previously known as Twitter, has launched a defamation suit against the group. This, after Media Matters claimed X displayed ads next to far-right figures.

Paxton said he'd initiated his probe after he heard of the suit against the "radical anti-free speech organization," The Washington Examiner reported.

In a statement from his office, Paxton said, "We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square."

The AG cited the Texas Business Organizations Code and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


