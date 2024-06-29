John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump's Debate Could Sway Voters

Former President Donald Trump showed a masterful command of the issues during this week's debate against President Joe Biden, which could serve to swing voters who are still undecided, pollster John McLaughlin said on Newsmax Saturday.

"There was one poll done the night after, and that was a CNN [poll]," McLaughlin said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "It had a larger sample, like 2,500 registered voters, and Trump was winning by 2 points. They don't usually have us ahead."

But still, even after Biden's issues during the debate, "55% of the Democrats said [he] should sleep running," said McLaughlin.

"There's a lot of panic among the Democrats because they saw the same debate that we saw," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump had a "command of the facts," McLaughlin said.

"If it were a heavyweight bout, the ref would have called a TKO," he said. "The cornermen for Biden should have thrown in the towel, and this was on their terms. This was on CNN with the moderators, with the bias against Trump."

Viewers, though, not only saw that Biden is old but that his "policies are all wrong," McLaughlin said. "He doesn't have an answer to inflation, to immigration, ending the wars in Ukraine, protecting Israel, reducing crime. He does not have any policy answers, and Donald Trump does."

He also commented that Trump's win has boosted him in the polls, which concerns him a little.

"Last year, I told Donald Trump the only crime he's committed is that he's ahead in the polls," said McLaughlin. "This year, what I'm afraid of is because Trump, after that debate, is still going to be ahead in the polls, they may put him in Rikers Island.

"So buckle up. This is going to get tougher. The Trump campaign, we've got to run hard."

