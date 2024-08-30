John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Early Voting Will Try to 'Sandbag' Republicans

Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Friday that the campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris will try "to sandbag us [the Republicans] where the early voting starts" in some battleground states.

"The trick is they're trying to sandbag us where the early voting starts. Four of the seven battleground states sent out absentees in September. So, you've got North Carolina on Sept. 6. You have Sept. 16 for Pennsylvania. And 40% of the voters in 2020 voted absentee. And then Wisconsin is Sept. 19. Michigan is Sept. 26. So, they're not going to sandbag us," he during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

With the latest national polls showing Harris leading former President Donald Trump by at least 4 percentage points, McLaughlin said the Trump campaign is "running like we’re behind."

The CEO of McLaughlin and Associates said that the Democrats will try to use a national poll to discourage Republicans from voting but that the battleground polls are what matters.

"A lot of these battleground states, such as in the Real Clear Politics average, we were a couple points ahead," he said.

McLaughlin said that Trump campaign will be encouraging their supporters to "get their absentees and early voting in" as soon it starts, adding "We don't want to give any credibility to these fake polls."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: https://www.newsmaxplus.com/"> NewsmaxPlus.com