WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mclaughlin | election | harris | campaign

John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Early Voting Will Try to 'Sandbag' Republicans

By    |   Friday, 30 August 2024 08:09 PM EDT

Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Friday that the campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris will try "to sandbag us [the Republicans] where the early voting starts" in some battleground states.

"The trick is they're trying to sandbag us where the early voting starts. Four of the seven battleground states sent out absentees in September. So, you've got North Carolina on Sept. 6. You have Sept. 16 for Pennsylvania. And 40% of the voters in 2020 voted absentee. And then Wisconsin is Sept. 19. Michigan is Sept. 26. So, they're not going to sandbag us," he during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

With the latest national polls showing Harris leading former President Donald Trump by at least 4 percentage points, McLaughlin said the Trump campaign is "running like we’re behind."

The CEO of McLaughlin and Associates said that the Democrats will try to use a national poll to discourage Republicans from voting but that the battleground polls are what matters.

"A lot of these battleground states, such as in the Real Clear Politics average, we were a couple points ahead," he said.

McLaughlin said that Trump campaign will be encouraging their supporters to "get their absentees and early voting in" as soon it starts, adding "We don't want to give any credibility to these fake polls."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Friday that the campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris will try "to sandbag us [the Republicans] where the early voting starts" in four of the seven battleground states."
mclaughlin, election, harris, campaign
275
2024-09-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 08:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved