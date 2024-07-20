McFarland to Newsmax: Energy Key to Making US, World Safe

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Saturday that despite all the chaos going on in the world, the key to making the United States and the world as a whole safe is to beef up production of American energy.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump understands "the power of American energy when he says, 'We're going to drill, baby, drill,'" McFarland told "Saturday Agenda."

"What that means is the American energy industry is going to pump oil and pump natural gas, and then we are going to be the country that sets the world price — dominates energy.

"We have enough American energy to power the world for 200 years — the whole world for 200 years — at prices that are way below everybody else's. So we will dominate that energy market," she said.

