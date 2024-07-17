WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anna paulina luna | rnc | convention | policing

Rep. Luna: World Stability Is Not Achieved by 'Policing the World'

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 09:44 PM EDT

American strength and greatness are "beacons of hope" for "countless lives" throughout the world, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida stated during her speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

"Our strength ensures our safety and security," Luna said.

Luna added that, to achieve stability, America must be vigilant to stay away from "policing the world" and "involving ourselves in every foreign conflict."

"We preserve peace by commanding the world’s respect," Luna said. "A respect that is earned through unparalleled military strength and firm decisive leadership."

Luna continued that the Biden administration has "failed to uphold this standard," adding that they have "misused our resources" and "eroded the 'lethality'" of our military, and that "the leadership that we need" to reverse is "only found in Donald Trump."

