RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Atlanta Lost Out Because Biden, Others Lied

Businesses in Atlanta lost out on revenue after Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game over the lies being told by President Joe Biden and other Democrats about Georgia's voting law and other states' legislation in their push for federal control of the nation's elections, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel insisted on Newsmax Thursday.

"Joe Biden is lying," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Let's just say it like it is and I don't use that word lightly. He is lying to the American people. These laws make it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

The MLB pulled its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia's voting reform law, which opponents say hinders voting for Black people. Biden has disparaged that law and those in other states, slamming them as "Jim Crow 2" attempts to stymie the vote.

"It was the first time Atlanta was going to host the game in 21 years," said McDaniel. "So who was hurt? Small business owners, restaurant owners, people who really needed that lift for their businesses coming out of the pandemic."

But instead, "Democrats lied; Joe Biden lied; Kamala Harris lied; Rafael Warnock lied; Stacey Abrams lied and they lied in a way that hurt average Americans in Atlanta," said McDaniel. "They're continuing to lie about these laws and calling them racist and Jim Crow 2.0, when the vast majority of Americans support things like voter ID and bipartisan poll watching and security at drop boxes, and so they're not willing to talk about the substance of the law. So it's easier for them to just name call to not have a discussion."

She also accused entities like the baseball league, Coca-Cola, and Delta Airlines of boycotting Georgia by taking Democrat talking points and becoming "part of the Democrat propaganda machine" rather than relying on the truth about the state's election law.

"Let's have an honest dialogue about this," she said. "Most voters support everything in these laws ... that's why you see people like Stacey Abrams now saying, 'oh, yeah, I am supportive of voter ID laws. I've always been supportive.' It's a lie, but here's what they want."

The lie, she claimed, is being told so that elections can be in the hands of people like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"That is their endgame," she said. "That's why they are throwing racism around about laws that are not racist. That is why they are lying to the American people because everything for the Democrats is about one thing, always every single time. It's power."

McDaniel called on Republicans to push back, because "we are making it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

