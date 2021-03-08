Rep. McCaul to Newsmax TV: Easier to Cross Border Illegally Than Tour Capitol

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, bemoaned the military presence in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, suggesting to Newsmax TV that the Democrats have misplaced priorities and threats.

“It is easier to cross the border illegally into this country than it is to get a Capitol tour in the United States right now,” McCaul said on “The Chris Salcedo Show” with a snicker.

“And I think this fencing, look its all threat based, but we got to starting thinking about ‘OK, let’s start taking this down.' Let’s start letting these Guardsmen and women, who I really feel for them and I really respect them a lot, I appreciate their service, but, I think they need to get back home.”

The comment by the 59-year-old nine-term incumbent, who represents Texas’ 10th Congressional District northwest of Houston, followed a discussion on Thursday of the House of Representatives due to a perceived security threat. The Senate remained in session and no threat developed.

“Well there was a threat,” McCaul said. “And I did get briefed on that on March 4. Obviously, it wasn’t credible. Nothing happened. As you know, in the Capitol, we’re surrounded by razor wire, and all the National Guard. “

